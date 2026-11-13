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Florence Center promotes venue management veteran Vince Thomas to general manager
10 days ago
FLORENCE, S.C.— The Florence Center and Legends Global have appointed Vince Thomas as general manager of the Florence Center in Florence, South Carolina. Thomas brings more than 18 years of venue management experience, with a background spanning arenas, stadiums, performing arts centers, convention facilities, and major entertainment destinations. His expertise includes strategic leadership, financial oversight, facility management, and the execution of major sports and entertainment events.