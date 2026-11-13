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Taylor Swift Won’t Perform in Dolly Parton Tribute at CMA Awards, Will Attend Nov. 18 Show
By Laura Adkins,8 days ago
Taylor Swift won't take part in the Dolly Parton tribute at the 60th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 18 in Nashville. She said that she'll be in the crowd, though. The Country Music Association hasn't said which artists will join the tribute. Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Luke Combs, and Megan Moroney are among the acts set to play at Bridgestone Arena.