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Pittsburg County Sheriff Frankie McClendon dies
By Katie Alexander,12 days ago
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. - Pittsburg County Sheriff Frankie McClendon died on Friday evening, according to the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association. The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying, “This is a huge loss to all of us at the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office. Please keep his family in your prayers during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to the McClendon family and friends. Rest easy Sheriff we will take it from here.”