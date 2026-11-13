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Taylor Swift Will Receive Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at Women in Entertainment Gala
By Dan Teodorescu,8 days ago
The Hollywood Reporter will give Taylor Swift its Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at the annual Women in Entertainment breakfast gala in Los Angeles. The magazine announced the honor Wednesday, Nov. 11. Greta Gerwig will present the award to Swift. The award goes to trailblazers and philanthropists in entertainment and media....