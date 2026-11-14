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Boston College Men’s Hockey Defeats UMass 3-1
By Steven Principi,12 days ago
The Boston College men’s hockey team defeated UMass 3-1 on Friday night, bouncing back from a tough weekend against Vermont to get back in the win column. The Eagles were dealing with a slew of injuries on Friday night, only able to dress 10 forwards and six defensemen on the night, but they were able to dig deep and grind out a much needed win to start their weekend. BC won the special teams battle in a big way and got a strong performance out of Louka Cloutier in net to snap a three-game winless streak.