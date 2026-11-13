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mg Magazine Offers Free On-Demand Webinars on Cannabis Retail Security and AI Video Intelligence
By Mg Magazine Newswire,4 days ago
Solink-sponsored educational series explores how dispensaries can leverage existing security systems to prevent employee theft, improve operations, and enhance the customer experience. LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2026 — mg Magazine has released two free, on-demand educational webinars that provide a roadmap for hardening cannabis retail security while at the same...