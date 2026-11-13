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Decibel Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market
By Mg Magazine Newswire,7 days ago
CALGARY, Alberta — Decibel Cannabis Company Inc., a Canadian producer of branded cannabis products and global medical exports, qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States. Decibel upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market and began trading on OTCQX November 13 under its existing symbol, DBCCF. The company’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DB.