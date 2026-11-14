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Real Wheels: El Camino is his ‘eye candy’
By Jim Krumel, The Lima News, Ohio,12 days ago
WESTMINSTER — Is the El Camino a car or a truck?. That question has dogged Chevrolet for 67 years, dating back to 1959 to 1960 when it first came out, to 1964 to 1987. Kim Pittenger, 70, of rural Westminster, has owned his 1972 El Camino SS for three years. He will tell you it is basically a Chevrolet Chevelle with a truck bed. It's built on the same frame as the Chevelle and uses most of the same parts.