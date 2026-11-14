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Five Challengers Crowd Ald. Derrick Curtis's 18th Ward Reelection Bid
By Jo Marquez,11 days ago
Ald. Derrick Curtis is seeking a fourth term representing Chicago's 18th Ward, and this time he's got five people standing in his way: Joshua Barksdale, Nicole Allison, Artemiza “Tammy” Chavez, Glenford Flowers Jr. and Toni C. Galloway. All five, however, are currently facing objections to their nominating petitions that could still knock them off the February ballot.