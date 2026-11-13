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Three Doors for Cannabis Owners Weighing a Business Sale
3 days ago
Before a friendly conversation over coffee turns into a discussion about selling your cannabis business, decide how much cash you need from the deal, whether you want to continue running the company, and how much risk you’re willing to carry. A former hedge-fund manager compares three types of sales. He also explains what to look for in earnouts and buyer stock and which details to reserve for confidential follow-up. Read More.