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Nevada troopers find 73 violations during commercial vehicle operation in Central Nevada
By Martha Cruz,11 days ago
MINERAL COUNTY (FOX5) — Eight drivers and three vehicles were taken off the road after Nevada troopers uncovered 73 violations during a two-day commercial vehicle enforcement operation in Central Nevada. According to officials, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers identified 73 violations during the operation at Montgomery Pass in Mineral County.
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