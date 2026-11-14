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RSW travelers scramble after FAA ground stop delays Fort Myers flights
By Weather Authority,12 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WINK) — A nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted travel at Southwest Florida International Airport on Friday afternoon. Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy said a communications problem affected regional air traffic control centers. At Southwest Florida International Airport, WINK News saw travelers gather around a board that showed delays and cancellations.