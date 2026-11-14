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SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES ANNOUNCE NEW OWNERSHIP
11 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif., (Nov. 13, 2026) - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that Heath Freeman will acquire ownership of the club and its home stadium, PayPal Park, from John Fisher and Partners. Major League Soccer’s Board of Governors unanimously approved the transfer of ownership, and the transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks. Freeman will become the Earthquakes’ new principal owner and will represent the club on the MLS Board of Governors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.