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Bronzeville Developers Pitch $10B Domed Stadium to Finally Land the Bears
By Richard M. Sullivan,11 days ago
Prairie Shores — Neighboring Community in Proposed Development. A group of Chicago developers is proposing a $10 billion, 100-acre development on the former Michael Reese Hospital site, with a domed stadium intended to attract the Chicago Bears back to the city. The plan’s central challenge is whether it can assemble enough land in Bronzeville to fit a stadium while avoiding active rail lines and addressing impacts on nearby residents.
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