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Lakeshore East's Davis School Opens Enrollment for Fall 2027, 700 Families Already Interested
By Richard M. Sullivan,11 days ago
Enrollment has officially opened for Davis School, a planned private Jewish high school set to take over a long-stalled skyscraper at 355 East Wacker Drive in Chicago's Lakeshore East neighborhood. The school team is accepting its first class for a fall 2027 opening, and more than 700 families have already expressed interest, with early enrollment and campus tours now available.
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