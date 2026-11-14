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Andersonville Dance Troupe Launches First Music Fest With 14 Musicians This Weekend
By Richard M. Sullivan,12 days ago
Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble is kicking off its season this weekend with its first-ever music festival. Copasetic Vibrations runs Friday and Saturday at the ensemble's Andersonville venue, 1650 W. Foster Ave., with music starting at 7 p.m. both nights and a lineup of 14 musicians spanning hip-hop, jazz fusion and psych rock.