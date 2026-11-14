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‘Something’s going on and nobody really knows’: Milwaukee travelers stranded by nationwide FAA ground stop
By Adam Rife,12 days ago
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — A nationwide ground stop that halted departures across the United States for more than four hours Friday left travelers scrambling to change plans at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and airports across the country. The Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop shortly before 3 p.m....
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