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The Peralta D Supercar Is Literally Sculpted From Copper
By 11.13.26,11 days ago
For the last century or so, ever since wood fell out of style, the bodies of most automobiles have been made from a few tried-and-true materials: carbon fiber, fiberglass, aluminum, and steel, with the metals proving most popular. The choices are a balancing act, forcing carmakers to weigh price, safety, convenience, and appearance to determine which substance makes the most sense for the masses.