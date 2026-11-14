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Trial of aerosolised surfactant for preterm infants with respiratory distress syndrome
By Luke Jardine,12 days ago
To evaluate the safety of an aerosolised surfactant, SF-RI 1, administered via nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) and a prototype breath synchronisation device (AeroFact), to preterm infants with respiratory distress syndrome (RDS). Design. Multicentre, open-label, dose-escalation study with historical controls. Setting. Newborn intensive care units at Mater Mothers’ Hospital,...