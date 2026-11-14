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Eight Event Wins Power Men's Swimming and Diving Past Southern Connecticut
12 days ago
New Haven, CT --- The WPI men's swimming and diving team captured eight events on Friday evening to defeat host Southern Connecticut State by a score of 132-108. Lucas Brown (Viera, FL) led the Engineers with two individual victories, sweeping the distance freestyle events. Brown won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 10:05.76 before returning to take the 500-yard freestyle in 4:47.69. He won the 1,000 by more than 23 seconds and finished over three seconds ahead of the field in the 500. Joao Couto (Sao Paulo, Brazil) added a third-place finish in the 1,000 freestyle, clocking a 10:45.68, while Logan Merritt (Middlebury, CT) was sixth in 11:07.81. Deion Chung (Honolulu, HI) tacked on a sixth-place finish in the 500 freestyle, clocking a 5:09.67.