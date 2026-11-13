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Canadian Wildcats cruise past Muleshoe to 24th straight UIL bi-district victory
By Kale Steed,7 days ago
The UIL Texas High School Football playoffs opening game Thursday didn’t have much flare for the dramatics. The Canadian Wildcats did what they were suppose to do by taking care of business and then some in a punishing 63-7 victory over outmatched Muleshoe during a Class 3A Division II bi-district contest at Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon.