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Panhandle Panthers overwhelm Floydada Whirlwinds to win Class 2A Division I bi-district championship
By Tyler Anderson,8 days ago
Heading into the Class 2A Division I postseason, the Panhandle Panthers found a rhythm. Over the past four weeks, the Panthers’ district slate, they have averaged a score of 65-10. This trend continued in Panhandle’s Class 2A Division I bi-district championship contest against Floydada. The Panthers pitched their second...