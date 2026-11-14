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Paul McNeil Jr., Ven-Allen Lubin power NC State to 81-62 victory over Troy
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Paul McNeil Jr. scored 16 points and Ven-Allen Lubin posted a double-double to propel N.C. State to an 81-62 victory over Troy on Friday night. McNeil buried 5 of 10 shots with four 3-pointers for the Wolfpack (4-0), adding eight rebounds. Lubin sank 4 of 8 shots and 7 of 9 free throws, totaling 15 points, 12 boards and three blocks.