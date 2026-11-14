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Northeastern wins 84-73 over Yale
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
BOSTON (AP) — Louis Bond’s 29 points helped Northeastern defeat Yale 84-73 on Friday. Bond shot 11 for 16, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Huskies (2-2). Rashad King added 25 points while shooting 8 for 13 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, along with five rebounds and six assists. Dorian Grosber had 15 points and shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.