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FC Barcelona takes on more debt to aid Camp Nou renovation
10 days ago
La Liga club FC Barcelona said that they had “finalised” a $331.77M bond issue to “fund renovation work” on their Camp Nou stadium. The club has also secured $232.24M in senior debt, while additional financing “will cover cash flow shortfalls after rising construction costs.” Goldman Sachs handled the transaction for Barcelona as sole placement agent (REUTERS, 11/13). The financing takes the total cost for the project up to $1.99B (THE ATHLETIC, 11/13).