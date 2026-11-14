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Bowling Green Basketball Improves to 3-0 With Win Over Niagara
By BVM Sportsdesk,,12 days ago
Bowling Green improved to 3-0 after beating Niagara, leading from start to finish and answering a late Purple Eagles rally with a decisive run. The Falcons paired strong shooting and offensive rebounding with enough defensive stops to pull away, though turnovers—especially illegal screens—remain a concern. Tristan Beckford and Makhi Leach led the way as BG opened the season with three Division I wins for the first time since the Chris Jans era.
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