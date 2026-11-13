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Texas A&M’s Unsung Hero: Defense Fuels 4-0 Start
11 days ago
Men’s Basketball November 13, 2026 By Thomas Dick Offense is pulling in the early headlines in Aggieland – back-to-back triple-digit scoring outbursts followed by a 51.0% shooting effort in their first Power 4 test Thursday, an 88-69 throttling of Oklahoma State in front of a raucous crowd of 8,606 at Reed Arena. But defense is where the Aggies have made their biggest strides in head coach Bucky McMillan’s second year in the Brazos Valley. Texas A&M’s menacing defense stymied an Oklahoma State squad riding high early in the season. The Cowboys were averaging 104.5 points while hitting 53.7% from the…