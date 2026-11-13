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Nate Tomlinson Returns to Providence as Colorado Visits Friars
By BVM Sportsdesk,,10 days ago
Colorado assistant Nate Tomlinson returns to Providence on Saturday, where his two seasons on Kim English’s staff helped shape his coaching and East Coast recruiting experience—and where he helped arrange the home-and-home series. The Buffs, who beat Providence 97-88 in Boulder last year, enter the first visit to the Friars’ home court looking to improve their slow starts.