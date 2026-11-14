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Bodija scores 23 as Fordham beats LIU 80-58
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Abass Bodija’s 23 points helped Fordham defeat LIU 80-58 on Friday. Bodija added 11 rebounds for the Rams (3-1). Lateef Patrick scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds and four steals. Roor Akhuar shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.