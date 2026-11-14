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MiLaysia Fulwiley scores 23 points as No. 9 LSU cruises past Denver, 101-37
By The Associated Press,11 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley scored a season-high 23 points and No. 9 LSU went on three substantial runs in a 101-37 blowout win Friday over Denver. The Lady Tigers (4-0), the nation’s leading scoring team at 87 points, reached the 100-point mark for the fourth straight game on Mikaylah Williams’ short jumper in the lane with 26 seconds to go.