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Terrence Hill Jr. leads No. 11 Tennessee to 83-78 win over Tennessee State
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. scored 19 points and No. 11 Tennessee held off a late rally to beat Tennessee State 83-78 on Friday night. Jalen Haralson added 15 points for the Volunteers (3-0) off the bench. Tyler Lundblade scored 14 and Dai Dai Ames had 11. Juke Harris grabbed 10 rebounds to go with his eight points.