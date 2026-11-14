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TSA Agent Finds Two Live Snakes Hidden in Pillowcase at Ontario Airport
By Avery Parker,12 days ago
Ontario International Airport — Reported Site Of TSA Snake Discovery. A routine bag check at Ontario International Airport turned tense last month when TSA officers spotted something moving inside a passenger's checked luggage: two live snakes, concealed in a pillowcase. The discovery, caught on TSA video, prompted officers to pause screening operations in the immediate area while airport police took control of the bag.