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Life-Size Our Lady of Guadalupe Statue Begins Three-Week Tour of LA Archdiocese
By Ben Levine,12 days ago
Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels — Final Tour Venue and Celebration. A life-size, three-dimensional reproduction of Our Lady of Guadalupe is set to travel through the Archdiocese of Los Angeles from November 23 through December 13, 2026, stopping at three sites before concluding its run at the downtown cathedral. Known as Madre Peregrina, or Pilgrim Mother, the sculpture will spend its first stretch at Mission San Gabriel Arcángel, move to East Los Angeles, and finish at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels with a major December 11 celebration.