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Metropolitan Notes: Penguins, Acciari, Liske
By Brian La Rose,12 days ago
The Penguins could be getting some help on the injury front in the near future. Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review notes that defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk is getting close to returning to the lineup. He was sidelined a little more than a month ago after blocking a shot but the veteran noted that he’s feeling close to back to normal now. The 35-year-old is in his first season with Pittsburgh after signing with them in free agency and had been averaging a little under 19 minutes per night of ice time in his first five outings before being sidelined.