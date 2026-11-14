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Las Vegas youth homelessness summit highlights students in need, shelter at capacity
By James King,12 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Joseph Baker found help when he walked through the doors of Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. Now, he wants to offer that same support to others. “You just trying to get by, you know, try not to let your circumstances just overwhelm your life,” Baker said of his experience with homelessness. “You just kind of just keep on going.”
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