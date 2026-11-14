undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'The Week That Was:' The Future of Haley Stevens? Will Schumer and Jeffries Hold On to Power?
By Allan Lengel,12 days ago
Host Saeed Khan talks with seasoned attorneys Bill Seikaly, Steve Fishman and Joel Sklar, labor and community activist Barb Ingalls, veteran journalist Nancy Derringer and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about: More Republicans stayed home than Democrats in Michigan's Midterm; What's ahead for Haley Stevens? First Stevens, now...