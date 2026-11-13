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Timnit Gebru Talks Power, Bias, and the Human Cost of AI at AfroTech
By Kunbi Tinuoye,11 days ago
Dr. Timnit Gebru is a fearless computer scientist who has long refused to play by Big Tech’s rules. The Ethiopian-born Eritrean AI ethics researcher took center stage at AfroTech in a riveting fireside chat with her former Google colleague X Eyee. Aptly titled “The Human Cost of Smarter Systems,” the conversation explored the loopholes, limitations, and consequences of artificial intelligence.