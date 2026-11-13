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Twenty Under Fifty
By Sign in,9 days ago
A fishing gift guide with one rule: every pick must see the water by spring. CORPUS CHRISTI, TX (November 9, 2026) – Fifty dollars doesn’t stretch far in fishing anymore. It won’t fill the truck and the boat, and at today’s prices, it buys maybe a few crankbaits before tax. Spend it on the right gift, though, and it goes a lot further than you’d think.The trick is skipping the novelty aisle. Every angler already owns something with Gone Fishin’ printed on it, whether it’s a coffee mug or a campy t-shirt that’s seen better days. What they don’t own is the gear they keep meaning to buy for themselves and never do, like better blades or the fishing line upgrade they talked themselves out of at the counter.So, we set one rule for this list. Twenty gifts, each under fifty bucks (okay, a couple stretch it a little), and every one must earn a spot in the boat, the truck or the fish-cleaning shed by spring. No gag gifts. No dust collectors.