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Harbert South Bay, Harrison Street Asset Management To Break Ground On The Palmer In Pasadena, California
By Robert McCune,7 days ago
Codevelopers Harbert South Bay Partners (Dallas) and Harrison Street Asset Management (Chicago) are set to begin construction this fall on The Palmer, a new senior living community in Pasadena, Calif., according to Urbanize Los Angeles. The 6-story, 83,000-square-foot community will house 68 assisted living units and a 26-unit memory care...