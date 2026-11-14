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Two arrested in connection with string of Tangipahoa carjackings, St. Helena drive-by shootings
By Lucia Restrepo Bralley,12 days ago
AMITE — Two young men are behind bars facing a string of violent felony charges—including attempted murder, armed robbery and carjacking—following a multi-agency investigation spanning Tangipahoa and St. Helena parishes. Kendall Jackson III, 19, and Elijah Fisher, 18, were arrested Thursday evening after a tip from the...
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