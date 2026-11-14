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Top 7 Motorcycle Injury Law Firms Near Aventura for Rider Claims
By South Florida Caribbean News,12 days ago
AVENTURA, Fla. – Florida ranked first in the nation for motorcycle deaths for the third year in a row in 2024, according to highway safety figures reported by the Fort Myers News-Press. The state’s crash dashboard counted 9,420 motorcycle crashes that year, with 578 deaths and 8,106 injuries. A rider has no steel frame and no airbag, and often has no time to react when a driver turns left across traffic.