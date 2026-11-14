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Tennessee survives a push from Tennessee State 83-78
By Craig Smith,12 days ago
Well, that could have gone better. But it’s a win and on to the next one, I suppose. The Tennessee Vols continued their early season tune ups with a visit from Tennessee State on Friday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. And in a game some might thought would be a laugher, the Tigers proved to be no laughing matter, giving the Vols all they could handle in a 83-78 UT win.