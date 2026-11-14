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Ugarte lead drops to 41 votes in LA Council District 9 race amid ballot-tampering allegations
By City News Service,12 days ago
Jose Ugarte's lead over Estuardo Mazariegos in the race to represent District 9 on the Los Angeles City Council dropped to 41 votes Friday, as allegations of ballot-tampering fly. Ugarte leads 50.05%-49.95%, or 19,434-19,393, according to the Friday's figures from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. County officials estimate 15,000...
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