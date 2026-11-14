undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Five Books to Give—or Keep—From Suwanee’s Read It Again
By Tsvi Jolles,12 days ago
During a difficult stretch in her life, Kim McNamara would come home from work and listen to Robin Wall Kimmerer talk about plants. The book was Braiding Sweetgrass, and the voice belonged to its author, a botanist whose stories brought together science, Indigenous teachings and the natural world. McNamara remembers the comfort of listening as much as anything she learned.