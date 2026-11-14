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Single-vehicle crash on Hwy 31 in Little River blocks traffic, 1 injured
By Meg Richards,12 days ago
A single-vehicle crash involving entrapment is blocking lanes of Highway 31 traffic, according to a Facebook post made by Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR). The area of Highway 31 and Highway 9 in Little River is experiencing blocked traffic due to emergency response to an overturned vehicle that landed over the guardrail and into the woods, HCFR said.
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