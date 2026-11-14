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Crop Costs Revised Higher, With Little Relief in Sight
By News Editor,11 days ago
Farmers are facing record-high production costs, and USDA’s latest Commodity Costs and Returns forecast shows no signs of relief. The updated forecast projects record production costs for every major field crop in 2027, as ongoing pressure in global energy and fertilizer markets continues to drive expenses higher. Conflict involving Iran, Russia and Ukraine and threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have added uncertainty to already volatile input markets. Compared to its June forecast, USDA raised estimated production costs for every major crop in both 2026 and 2027.