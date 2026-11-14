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Shots fired at Corryville Kroger, no injuries reported
By Chloe Hall,11 days ago
Shots were fired into second-floor windows of the Kroger on West Corry Street near the University of Cincinnati just before 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. No injuries were reported. According to Brad Underwood, public information officer for the Cincinnati Police Department, the shots were fired from outside the building. The suspect fled before police arrived at the scene.