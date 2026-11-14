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U.S. Navy Retires the Venerable Peacoat From Service
12 days ago
After well over 100 years of service afloat, the venerable peacoat is set to retire from the U.S. Navy's official uniform options. As part of a "seabag reduction" plan, currently-authorized optional wear of the peacoat will phase out in October 2027, along with the dinner dress white jacket and the acrylic V-neck. The digital desert camouflage uniform will phase out even more quickly, ending its tenure on deck at the end of this month.