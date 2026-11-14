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Nationwide Ground Stop Lifted After Communications Outage
By Contributing Editor,12 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration lifted its nationwide ground stop Friday evening, allowing flights to resume after a telecommunications outage halted civilian and military aircraft operations, including at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside. The ground stop was lifted at about 5:30 p.m., but widespread delays and cancellations were expected to...