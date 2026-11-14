undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dothan Fire Recruits Graduate After 11 Weeks of Training
By Mandy Gomez,11 days ago
Dothan, Ala. (WDNews) — Recruits in Class 2026-02 graduated from recruit school after 11 weeks of training, according to the Dothan Fire Department. The department congratulated the graduates and recognized the mental and physical demands of the program. Recruits spent long days working through challenges and repeating drills to build the skills they’ll need as firefighters.
6